    Kazakhstan, US debates rehabilitation of nationals returned from war zones

    4 October 2021, 19:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Religious Affairs Committee Baurzhan Bakirov and US expert Professor Steven Wayne of Chicago University and Noah Tucker, expert from the Elliott School of International Relations of George Washington University as part of the joint project of the Kazakh Government and US State Department on rehabilitation of the nationals returned from war zones, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.

    At the meeting, Professor Steven Wayne noted that as part of the US State Department grant implementation, seminars, webinars, and roundtables with the participation of specialists in the area of rehabilitation as well as meetings with women and children returned from war zones.

    Mr. Bakirov spoke of the work carried out by the Religious Affairs Committee on rehabilitation and resocialization of the women returned as part of the Zhusan operation and the positive outcomes reached together with the local executive bodies in the field.

    During the meeting, the issues of interest to both sides on the rehabilitation of the nationals returned from war zones were discussed.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

