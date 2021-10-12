Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan urges world community to help Afghanistan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2021, 15:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «We intend to exert every effort for further strengthening if security, peace, economic, social and cultural development in the CICA space,» Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin said addressing the 6th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the CICA states.

«Another pressing issue of serious concern is situation in Afghanistan. The world community should help that long-suffering country in this critical time,» he said.

He noted that Afghan crisis showed importance of confidence building and strengthening of basis of collective responsibility between the Asian countries.

«It is obvious that achievement of true progress in settling global and regional security threat without confidence building and cooperation is difficult of accomplishment. To this end in conformity with the priorities of Kazakhstan’s CICA chairmanship we intend to apply best efforts for further strengthening of security, peace, economic, social and cultural development in the CICA space,» he stated.


Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Global Challenges Summit 2018   Afghanistan  
