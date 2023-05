Kazakhstan upsets Slovakia at 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani team upset Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan won the clash in a penalty shootout 4:3 with the decisive three shots made within five minutes in the second period.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan defeated Norway in a penalty shootout 4:3.