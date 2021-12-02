Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan upset in 2021 Davis Cup quarterfinals

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 December 2021, 14:04
Kazakhstan upset in 2021 Davis Cup quarterfinals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serbia defeated Team Kazakhstan 2-1 to propel to the 2021 Davis Cup semifinals in Madrid, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

At the beginning of the quarterfinals in Madrid, the 33-year-old Mikhail Kukushkin gave Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead by routing Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, 22, in three sets 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.

Then, world number one Novak Djokovic tied the score against the Kazakh squad by stunning Alexander Bublik in straight sets 3-6, 4-6 in their respective rubber.

Serbian duo Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic won the decisive doubles rubber against Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

The Serbian side will face Croatia in the 2021 Davis Cup semifinals tomorrow.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan