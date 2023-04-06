Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan up in latest FIFA men’s world ranking

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 April 2023, 15:50
Kazakhstan up in latest FIFA men’s world ranking Photo: kff.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstani men’s football team moves up three spots in the latest FIFA men's world ranking, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

Kazakhstan now ranks 112th with 1,177.05 points in the updated FIFA men’s world ranking.

Notably, the Kazakhstani men’s football team led by coach Magomed Adiyev lost to Slovenia 1-2 and beat Denmark 3-2 in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying.

The top 10 national teams of the ranking include: Argentina – 1,840.93, France – 1,838.45, Brazil – 1,834.21, Belgium – 1,792.53, England – 1,792.43, The Netherlands – 1,731.23, Croatia – 1,730.02, Italy – 1,713.66, Portugal – 1,707.22, Spain – 1,682.85.


