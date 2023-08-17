Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan unveils names of XIX Summer Asian Games flag-bearers

    17 August 2023, 16:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan names boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov and high-jump athlete Nadezhda Dubovitskaya as flag-bearers at the upcoming XIX Summer Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform reports.

    Aslanbek Shymbergenov was born in 1993 in Zhambyl region. He is a reigning world champion in boxing, champion of Asia and silver medalist of the Jakarta Summer Asian Games 2018.

    Born in 1998, Nadezhda Dubovitskaya is a native of Semey. She is a bronze medalist of the World Athletics Indoor Championships held in Belgrade 2022, Asian Indoor Athletics Championship held in Astana in 2023 and record-breaker of the continent.

    XIX Summer Asian Games will be held from September 23 through October 8.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

