Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan unveils names of XIX Summer Asian Games flag-bearers

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 August 2023, 16:30
Kazakhstan unveils names of XIX Summer Asian Games flag-bearers Photo: Committee of Sports and Physical Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan names boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov and high-jump athlete Nadezhda Dubovitskaya as flag-bearers at the upcoming XIX Summer Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform reports.

Aslanbek Shymbergenov was born in 1993 in Zhambyl region. He is a reigning world champion in boxing, champion of Asia and silver medalist of the Jakarta Summer Asian Games 2018.

Born in 1998, Nadezhda Dubovitskaya is a native of Semey. She is a bronze medalist of the World Athletics Indoor Championships held in Belgrade 2022, Asian Indoor Athletics Championship held in Astana in 2023 and record-breaker of the continent.

XIX Summer Asian Games will be held from September 23 through October 8.


Sport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular