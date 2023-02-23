Kazakhstan, UNDP «compare notes»

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov received the newly appointed Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia, Kazinform learned from the press office of the MFA.

Mr Umarov congratulated the Resident Representative on her appointment to such an important post and expressed hope for further strengthening multifaceted cooperation through the Partnership Framework Programme between the Republic of Kazakhstan and UNDP for 2021-2025. «Our country remains committed to the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the principles of the Paris Agreement,» the Kazakh diplomat said.

The sides discussed the relevant cooperation issues, including UNDP project activities in human capital development, socio-economic development, climate change and education in our country. «Kazakhstan is a trusted partner of the UN, which constantly provides comprehensive support to the principle of multilateralism,» the Resident Representative emphasized.Wawiernia highly commended the comprehensive reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further democratization, strengthening the rule of law and protecting human rights and inclusive economic growth, and confirmed her readiness to contribute to the implementation of the tasks set by the UNDP mandate.

As part of the first meeting, the ceremony of presenting a letter of credence from the Administrator of the UN Development Programme, Achim Steiner, to the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi was held by the new Resident Representative.

The UN Development Programme was established in 1965 by the UN General Assembly Resolution No. 2029 (XX) based on the merger of the UN Special Fund and the Expanded Programme of Technical Assistance. The headquarters is in New York.

UNDP is the primary channel for providing developing countries with multilateral technical and expert assistance through sending consultants, supplying equipment, etc.

UNDP is a leading UN agency responsible for achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted in September 2015 in New York.