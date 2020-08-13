Kazakhstan, UN sign cooperation framework

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura signed an Agreement between Kazakhstan and the UN on Cooperation for Sustainable Development for 2021-2025, Kazinform reports with reference to primeminister.kz.

The Framework Cooperation Program will become the main document of joint activities of Kazakhstan and the UN for the next 5 years. It includes work in three areas: human development and equal participation; effective institutions, human rights and gender equality; sustainable environment and inclusive economic development.

The particular importance of partnership in the implementation of sustainable development goals was confirmed by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and in his speech at the UN Summit on Sustainable Development during his visit to New York in September 2019.

Strengthening interaction with the UN is a key vector of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.

«I have no doubts that the new program will further expand the prospects for our further cooperation and will become a good basis for further ensuring sustainable development of Kazakhstan and improving the well-being of our people,» First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the signing ceremony.

He noted that almost all of Kazakhstan's landmark international initiatives were first voiced from the UN rostrum. For more than 27 years since the admission of Kazakhstan to the Organization, the country has managed to achieve a high level of partnership in all areas of activity. Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 goals is one of the most important areas of bilateral interaction.

UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura also stressed that over the past few years, the Government of Kazakhstan and the UN team have carried out a large amount of joint work in this direction, including within the framework of the Coordination Council on the SDGs. Productive interaction has been established with local executive bodies and authorities, civil society and the private sector, therefore the UN is expanding its support to Kazakhstan.

UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura also stressed that over the past few years, the Government of Kazakhstan and the UN team have carried out a large amount of joint work in this direction, including within the framework of the Coordination Council on the SDGs. Productive interaction has been established with local executive bodies and authorities, civil society and the private sector, therefore the UN is expanding its support to Kazakhstan.

«This moment is a historic event for the UN Country Team as we are entering a new phase of cooperation with the Government and people of Kazakhstan. We consider the new cooperation framework as a mechanism for further progress in the implementation of the 2030 agenda in Kazakhstan by consolidating the resources of strategic partners, including the Government, civil society, academia, the private sector, the media, the international community and the UN,’’ Norimasa Shimomura said.

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, it is difficult to overestimate measures to mitigate the negative social and economic consequences of this global problem. Both sides expressed confidence that through joint efforts it is possible to overcome difficulties and make significant progress towards a lasting peace.



