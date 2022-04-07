Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan-UN cooperation discussed in Geneva

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 April 2022, 19:15
GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, met with Ms. Michaela Friberg-Storey, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Diplomats exchanged views on the main areas of our country’s cooperation with the United Nations, including within the framework of the implementation of political and social reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and outlined in his Address to the Nation «New Kazakhstan: The path of renewal and modernization».

Ms. Friberg-Story commended the reforms and expressed readiness to assist the Government in their implementation.

Achieving the sustainable development goals, including the protection of human rights, sustainable economic growth and food security, were also discussed as priority areas of cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, Ms. Friberg-Storey thanked the Government of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome and expressed confidence in the further development of a strong and trusting relationship between Kazakhstan and the UN.


UN   World News   Kazakhstan  
