Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan-UN coop issues discussed in Nur-Sultan

10 June 2022, 07:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akan Rakhmetullin met with First Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Ms. Amina J. Mohammed in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the UN-Kazakhstan cooperation, including, the context of political and social reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. As the key element of interaction, the sides noted the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aimed at reducing social inequality and poverty, empowering women, protecting human rights, combating climate change, ensuring food security, improving the efficiency of the government machninery, as well as addressing other pressing challenges.

Amina Mohammed congratulated Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of joining the UN. Welcoming support for political and social transformations in our country, including the holding of a nationwide referendum on June 5 this year to amend the nation’s Constitution, she commended the efforts of Kazakhstan to ensure sustainable development over three decades of independence.

At the end of the meeting, Akan Rakhmetullin expressed gratitude to the high representative on the UN for the consistent support.


