Kazakhstan-UN coop enhancement discussed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov met with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas – Acting Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Miroslav Jenča, Kazinform cites the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Umarov emphasized that cooperation with the UN is a priority direction of Kazakh foreign policy and expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the Organization for supporting Kazakhstan’s international initiatives. They have discussed the situation in Central Asia and Afghanistan, the fight against terrorism and extremism, water cooperation, as well as the development and strengthening of preventive diplomacy tools to preserve peace and security in the region.

Jenča positively appreciated the long-term partnership and trust that has developed over the years between Kazakhstan and the UN and expressed gratitude for the active position of the country in matters of regional cooperation. In the context of the recently completed electoral cycle, Jenča highly commended the comprehensive reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further democratization, strengthening the rule of law, and inclusive economic growth.



