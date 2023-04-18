Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan-UN coop enhancement discussed

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 April 2023, 18:12
Kazakhstan-UN coop enhancement discussed Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov met with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas – Acting Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Miroslav Jenča, Kazinform cites the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Umarov emphasized that cooperation with the UN is a priority direction of Kazakh foreign policy and expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the Organization for supporting Kazakhstan’s international initiatives. They have discussed the situation in Central Asia and Afghanistan, the fight against terrorism and extremism, water cooperation, as well as the development and strengthening of preventive diplomacy tools to preserve peace and security in the region.

photo

Jenča positively appreciated the long-term partnership and trust that has developed over the years between Kazakhstan and the UN and expressed gratitude for the active position of the country in matters of regional cooperation. In the context of the recently completed electoral cycle, Jenča highly commended the comprehensive reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further democratization, strengthening the rule of law, and inclusive economic growth.


photo
photo

Security   UN   Central Asia   Europe   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day