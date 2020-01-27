Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan, UAE to implement investment projects worth $11B

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 21:02
Kazakhstan, UAE to implement investment projects worth $11B

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with captains of industry of the United Arab Emirates as part of his official two-day visit to the country, Kazinform reports.

Opening the meeting with the UAE business elite, President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan-UAE cooperation is exemplary in many respects. According to him, the two-way trade totaled $500 million and grew by 10% from January to November 2019 compared to the analogous period of 2018.

photo


The Head of State added that direct investment from the UAE to Kazakhstan amounted to $2.1 billion, whereas investment from Kazakhstan to the UAE reached $1 billion.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the ambitious plans to implement the joint investment projects to the tune of $11 billion.

photo


Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held negotiations with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, stressing that the overarching goal of his visit to the UAE is to give a new impetus to the bilateral cooperation.

photo


On January 28, President Tokayev will hold a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, pay a visit to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and hold talks with heads of Emirati companies.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Business, companies   Kazakhstan and the UAE  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year