Kazakhstan, UAE jointly issue stamps celebrating anniversaries of their independence

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The postal services of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates carried out a joint issue of two postage stamps dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

This event in Abu Dhabi took place in presence of Kazakhstan’s Prime Askar Mamin and UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Kazpost JSC and Emirates Post have previous experience of fruitful cooperation. In 2015, the national postal services issued a joint postage stamp dedicated to the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

The initiative to implement the project came from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UAE.