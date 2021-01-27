Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, UAE inter-parliamentary cooperation discussed in Abu Dhabi

    27 January 2021, 19:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates was received by H.E.Saqr Bin Ghubash, the Chairman of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates. The meeting discussed the issues of further development of cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The Chairman of the UAE Federal National Council noted that the successfully held elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan will give impetus to the further development of the country in conditions of stability.

    In this regard ways of expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation were considered, including through holding a meeting of the Parliamentary Friendship Group between the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, as well as through arranging mutual visits of members of the two authorities.

    The particular importance of the established close humanitarian cooperation between the two states was stressed during the conversation. In this regard, the Chairman of the Federal National Council expressed his confidence that the two countries are able to overcome all difficulties through joint efforts.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Parliament Kazakhstan and the UAE
