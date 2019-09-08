Kazakhstan-UAE Inter-Governmental Commission begins its 7th session in Abu-Dhabi

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-UAE Inter-Governmental Commission has begun its 7th session in Abu-Dhabi, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides plan to discuss and solve a number of issues which will promote more dynamic development of the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

In particular, the meeting will discuss the cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment and energy sectors. The agenda also includes the issues of interaction in transport and logistics, space exploration, education, culture and agriculture.

The sides will also debate the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in food security, technical regulation and standardization.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov co-chairs the Commission from the Kazakh side. From the Emirati side the Commission is co-chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan