    Kazakhstan, UAE ink important documents

    17 January 2023, 17:16

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – The official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates saw the signing of a number of important documents, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates inked the joint declaration on strategic investment projects.

    The memorandum of mutual understanding was signed between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates.

    The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund (KIDF) and Masdar company signed the principles agreement. In addition, Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund (KIDF) and Masdar company inked the cooperation agreement.

    The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Abu Dhabi Ports singed the memorandum of mutual understanding. Abu Dhabi Ports also inked the strategic cooperation agreement with NC KazMunayGas JSC.

    The visit also saw the signing of the memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in the sphere of healthcare between the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates.

    The Diplomacy Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy inked the memorandum of mutual understanding.

    The agreement between the Archive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Library and Archives of the United Arab Emirates on international ties in the sphere of archiving was signed as well.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

