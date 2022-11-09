Kazakhstan-UAE celebrate 30th anniversary of bilateral relations

9 November 2022, 12:55

9 November 2022, 12:55

Kazakhstan-UAE celebrate 30th anniversary of bilateral relations

DUBAI. KAZIFORM This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Dubai, in this honor a solemn concert has been held, MFA press office reports.

The event took place in one of the most beautiful buildings in Dubai - the Concert Hall of the Association of Culture and Science.

The concert program was attended by the «Alkissa» dombra ensemble, which is known to be one of the best schools for learning to play the dombra in the country. Young talents aged 9-15 skillfully performed the works of modern composers along with folk songs.

In his speech, Consul General in Dubai Rauan Zhumabek noted that over 30 years, bilateral relations have reached a qualitatively high level and are based on mutual trust and friendship.

«Today the United Arab Emirates is one of the main partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, trade and economic relations between the two countries have strengthened. In particular, as per the results in 2021, mutual trade reached a record $700 million,«the Kazakh diplomat said.

The guests of the evening were representatives of a number of government agencies and business groups of the Emirates, sheikhs, consul generals of various countries in Dubai.