Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  For Nuclear Weapons Free World

Kazakhstan, U.S. signed joint statement on HEU minimization

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 September 2019, 07:55
Kazakhstan, U.S. signed joint statement on HEU minimization

VIENNA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 63rd session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev and Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty signed a joint statement on joint activities in utilization of highly-enriched uranium in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

From September 16 to 20, a delegation of Kazakhstan led by Minister Kanat Bozumbayev participated in the 63rd session of the IAEA General Conference.

The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Energy, National Nuclear Center, JSC NC Kazatomprom and JSC Kazakhstan Atomic Power Stations.

As part of the Global Initiative to Reduce Nuclear Threat, Kazakhstan is presently working on conversion of research reactors.

«The goal of this work is to ensure non-proliferation of nuclear materials via conversion of reactors to low-enriched fuel. The projects are implemented together with the U.S. which praises a high level of scientific-technical potential and competence of Kazakhstani organizations in fulfillment of this complicated task,» a press release from the Ministry of Energy reads.

Nuclear disarmament   IAEA   Ministry of Energy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India