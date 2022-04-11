Kazakhstan, U.S. hold 1st meeting of High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first meeting of the High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reform between Kazakhstan and the United States was held today under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan or International Cooperation Yerzhan Kazykhan and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya.

The agenda of the meeting covered a wide range of relevant issues of bilateral relations, including the development of civil society, religious freedoms, empowerment of women, combatting human trafficking and corruption, and consolidating the independence of the judiciary system. The sides also discussed prospects of cooperation in the regional and multilateral formats, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Under Secretary of State confirmed support for the political reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for the further democratization of the socio-political life of the country and the shaping of a «New Kazakhstan» and the readiness of the United States to provide maximum assistance in efforts to modernize the country.

During the visit of the U.S delegation to Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi received the U.S. delegation and discussed the main issues of enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet with a number of other senior officials of the Republic of Kazakhstan and with representatives of civil society.



