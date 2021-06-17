Kazakhstan–U.S. cooperation prospects discussed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A regular review meeting of the Kazakhstan–U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialog Commission (ESPD) was held via videoconference. The event was co-chaired by Akan Rakhmetullin, Deputy Foreign Minister, and Ervin Massinga, Acting Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

The main purpose of the Commission meeting was to summarize the results of joint efforts for the first six months of the year and to identify prospects for further enhancement of the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The agenda of the event covered a wide range of topical issues of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, diversification of Kazakhstan’s economy, economic empowerment of women, mutual trade and investment, scientific and technological interaction, etc.

«Since the Commission’s past review meeting last December, we have seen positive results in the development of political cooperation, mutual trade, the economy, investment, the rule of law, and the international agenda. The United States has been a reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan since the first days of our Independence. We intend to further deepen our enhanced strategic partnership in the spirit of friendship, mutual respect and trust,» - Rakhmetullin noted in his speech.

At the end of the event the parties agreed to continue further fruitful cooperation and identified the main priorities for the coming period.