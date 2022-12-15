Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan-U.S. coop in education discussed in Astana

15 December 2022, 10:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM FLEX exchange program and other issues of education were discussed at a meeting of Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov and U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum in Astana on December14, Kazinform reports.

As the Ministry’s press office informed, the sides discussed also training programmes for teachers and recognition of certificates.

«Kazakhstan and the U.S. have established mutually beneficial cooperation in education. We support various exchange programs. For instance, more than 2,000 Kazakh schoolchildren have already studied under the FLEX program in the U.S. We work also on development of STEM and inclusive education. I hope for further cooperation in all these areas,» Askhat Aimagambetov noted.

The U.S. Ambassador expressed readiness for the cooperation and pointed out the potential of the bilateral cooperation.

«The education of the younger generation is the future of a country. It is an important mission. As you noted, we have been successfully cooperating for many years. We are ready for further cooperation, in particular, in regards to the training programmes for teachers of Kazakhstan,» Daniel Rosenblum said.

The meeting focused also on other issues of interaction in education: teachers’ refresher courses, development of colleges and inclusive education.

The parties expressed interest in further strengthening and expansion of partnership in pre-school, secondary, technical and vocational education.

Photo: gov.kz


