Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan enjoy high-level trustful political dialogue – President

    15 October 2022, 13:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «It is symbolic that Your state visit coincides with the anniversary milestone – 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Based on the centuries-long friendship of good-neighborliness, common cultural and historic ties, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have established the solid and harmonic relationships, which serve as the example of interstate partnership,» said Kazakh President Tokayev at an expanded meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow at Akorda.

    He added that the two countries enjoy the active and highly trustful political dialogue at a high level.

    The Turkmen President is in the Kazakh capital where he attended the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Central Asia – Russia Summit.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01




    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Turkmenistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
    Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    2 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    3 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    4 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    5 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit