Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan enjoy high-level trustful political dialogue – President
15 October 2022, 13:26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is symbolic that Your state visit coincides with the anniversary milestone – 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Based on the centuries-long friendship of good-neighborliness, common cultural and historic ties, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have established the solid and harmonic relationships, which serve as the example of interstate partnership,» said Kazakh President Tokayev at an expanded meeting with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow at Akorda.

He added that the two countries enjoy the active and highly trustful political dialogue at a high level.

The Turkmen President is in the Kazakh capital where he attended the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Central Asia – Russia Summit.


