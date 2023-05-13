Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-Turkiye cooperation debated

    13 May 2023, 11:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Kazakhstan Mustafa Kapucu, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

    Minister Nurtleu, noting the exemplary nature of Kazakh-Turkish relations, stressed the need to further strengthen trade and economic cooperation, industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint investment projects.


    In turn, Ambassador Kapucu, highly appreciating the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral cooperation, confirmed his readiness to further contribute to the strengthening of strategic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkiye.

    The parties also reviewed the preparations for joint international events and expressed mutual interest in continuing close cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

