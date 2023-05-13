Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan-Turkiye cooperation debated

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 May 2023, 11:45
Kazakhstan-Turkiye cooperation debated Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Kazakhstan Mustafa Kapucu, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

Minister Nurtleu, noting the exemplary nature of Kazakh-Turkish relations, stressed the need to further strengthen trade and economic cooperation, industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint investment projects.

photo

In turn, Ambassador Kapucu, highly appreciating the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral cooperation, confirmed his readiness to further contribute to the strengthening of strategic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkiye.

The parties also reviewed the preparations for joint international events and expressed mutual interest in continuing close cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

photo

photo

Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Kazakhstan and Turkey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
What Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talks about in an interview on China’s CCTV
What Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talks about in an interview on China’s CCTV
China’s CCTV to broadcast interview with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
China’s CCTV to broadcast interview with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Shooting at coffee shop in Türkiye leaves five dead
Shooting at coffee shop in Türkiye leaves five dead
Kazakh FM receives U.S. Ambassador
Kazakh FM receives U.S. Ambassador
16 Kazakh universities enter Times Higher Education Rankings
16 Kazakh universities enter Times Higher Education Rankings
National commission on state symbols and heraldry convenes in Kazakh capital
National commission on state symbols and heraldry convenes in Kazakh capital
Nazarbayev University signs coop agreements with Chinese, Malaysian universities
Nazarbayev University signs coop agreements with Chinese, Malaysian universities
Rain and thunderstorm to hit across Kazakhstan May 13-15
Rain and thunderstorm to hit across Kazakhstan May 13-15
Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to Treaty with Kyrgyzstan on legal assistance in civil and criminal matters
Kazakhstan ratifies amendments to Treaty with Kyrgyzstan on legal assistance in civil and criminal matters