Kazakhstan, Turkey military cooperation agreement to be discussed in Senate

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
19 November 2019, 13:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The enlarged meeting of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Defense and Security, considered the bill «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on military cooperation», Kazinform correspondent reports.

Timur Dandybayev, vice Minister of Defense, noted that the agreement is of high importance.

«There are a lot of issues that were not touched upon by the previous legislation. In particular, the agreements that were signed in 1993-1994 mainly covered the issues of military education. They did not covered the matters of bilateral military cooperation», added Timur Dandybayev.

The meeting decided to submit the bill for consideration of deputies at a plenary session of the Senate.

