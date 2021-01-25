Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Turkey keen to strengthen cultural-humanitarian ties

    25 January 2021, 21:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has received Ambassador of Turkey in Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Tileuberdi and Ambassador Ekici exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and with satisfaction noted the successful cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus infection.

    The sides also touched upon the pressing issues of partnership in multilateral format and ways of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

    Earlier the same day Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi received Ambassador of Ukraine in Kazakhstan Petro Vrublevsky to consider the key aspects of bilateral relations between Nur-Sultan and Kiyv.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan and Turkey
