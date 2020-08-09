Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan, Turkey discussed air service resumption

    9 August 2020, 11:45

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM – The meeting between Kazakh and Turkey officials focused on issues regarding the resumption of air services took place in Ankara, Turkey, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

    According to the Telegram channel, the meeting agreed on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and further strengthen the cooperation.

    Attending the meeting were Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi, with the latter informing on Kazakhstan’s current COVID-19 situation, which, according to him, is stabilized and under control.

    According to the Turkish health minister, air service resumption issues are to be on the table of the next meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Foreign policy Coronavirus Transport Kazakhstan and Turkey COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region