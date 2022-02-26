Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Turkey discuss military cooperation in Kazakh capital

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2022, 16:24
Kazakhstan, Turkey discuss military cooperation in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, Colonel Olzhas Khussainov held a meeting with Military Attache of the Turkish Republic in the Republic of Kazakhstan Fatih Pala, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

The sides discussed state and prospects of military cooperation, including in terms of combat training and military education.

At the end of the meeting, Olzhas Khussainov and Fatih Pala signed the Plan for military cooperation between the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkey for 2022.


