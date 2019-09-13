Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Turkey debate new joint investment projects

    13 September 2019, 20:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met with representatives of the Turkish-Kazakhstan Businessmen Association, Eksen Group owner Fırat Develioğlu, the PM’s press service reports.

    The meeting debated strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the business structures of Kazakhstan and Turkey, realization of new joint investment projects in Kazakhstan.

    Turkey ranks the top 10 countries, the key trading partners of Kazakhstan. The sakes between the nations exceeded USD 1.9 bln in 2018. For the past seven months, the commodity turnover grew by 73.5% against the previous year.

    The Kazakh PM invited Turkey’s business to build export-oriented facilities in the agro-industrial sector, light industry, etc.

    The business forum will be held in Ankara as part of the sitting of the Kazakhstan-Turkey intergovernmental commission slated for November 11.

    There are 2,200 enterprises with participation of Turkish capital in Kazakhstan. The countries fulfill 34 large investment projects worth USD 1.6 bln in the production of pharmaceuticals, electron-optical devices, soft drinks, and confectionery.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

