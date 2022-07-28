Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan, Turkey agree to more than double number of flights

    28 July 2022 11:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani and Turkish aviation authorities held official talks this week, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s delegation was led by Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry Talgat Lastayev. Director General of Turkish DGCA Dr Kemal Yüksek headed the Turkish delegation at the talks attended by representatives of Air Astana, SCAT, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, Tailwind Airlines, Freebird Airlines air companies.

    At the talks the sides agreed to increase the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey more than 2-fold from 40 to 93 weekly flights, including from 7 to 14 Nur-Sultan-Istanbul flights, from 13 to 21 Almaty-Istanbul flights and added new destinations in both countries.

    More flights between Kazakhstan and Turkey will help increase the transit passenger flow through airline hubs of Kazakhstan to CIS countries and Turkey.

    The Kazakh-Turkish talks were held pursuant to President Tokayev’s May visit to Turkey.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

