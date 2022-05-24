Kazakhstan, TPO eye organizing joint projects in the future

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Bakyt Dyussenbayev held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Tourism Promotion Organization Woo Kyoung-ha, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the field of tourism, as well as the participation of Kazakhstani cities and non-governmental organizations in the work of this organization were discussed. Dyussenbayev noted the importance of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and establishing partnerships with the cities of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Woo Kyoung-ha informed about the current work of the Organization and suggested considering the possibility of organizing joint projects in the future. In addition, he invited to visit the TPO office in Busan and get to know the activities of the organization.

The Tourism Promotion Organization was established in 2002 in order to provide networking between the cities of the region, as well as to promote tourism and develop the tourism industry. Members of the organization are 136 cities and 55 non-governmental organizations, institutions, and associations.



