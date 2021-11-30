Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan toughens entry rules over Omicron coronavirus variant

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 November 2021, 21:24
Kazakhstan toughens entry rules over Omicron coronavirus variant

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyasov signed a new order toughening measures aimed at preventing the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the country, Kazinform reports.

According to the order, all persons entering Kazakhstan are obliged to have a COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a negative result received not before 72 hours at the moment of the entry (except for kids under five with those accompanying them holding such certificates, governmental delegations, airline crew members, and citizens received two shots of anti-COVID-19 vaccines with documentary proof).

Arrivals from Israel, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, Australia, Canada, Belgium, and Egypt are required to have a COVID-19 PCT test certificate with a negative result received within 72 hours regardless of getting two shots of COVID-19 vaccines (except for kids under five with those accompanying them holding negative COVID-19 PCR test certificates, governmental delegations, airline crew members).


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Omicron  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships