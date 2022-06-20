Kazakhstan tops U17 Asian Wrestling Championships team medal tally

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan won six medals on the opening day of the Asian Cadet and Junior Wrestling Championships in Greco-Roman in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the website of the United World Wrestling (UWW).

Kazakhstan's Rauan and Nariman Bekimov claimed 51kg and 55kg gold, respectively.

Yelchinbek Rozakulov was a runner-up in the 92kg event at the Asian Cadet Wrestling Championships. Kazakhstan's Shyngyskhan Abdikhalimov (45kg), Arsen Zhuma (48kg), and Yusuf Ashrapov (60kg) settled for the bronze medal at the tournament.

Kazakhstan topped the team standings with a total of two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals following the first day of the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships.

The Kyrgyz capital plays host to the U17 and U23 Asian Greco-Roman, Freestyle, and Women's Wrestling Championships through June 26. The tournament brought together athletes from 21 countries.



