Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 June 2023, 17:25
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings Photo: gov.kz

RAYONG. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan took first place in the overall standings of the Asian Road Cycling Championships with a total of 13 medals, Kazinform cites the press service of the Culture and Sport Ministry.

On the final day of the tournament, Kazakhstani Gleb Brusenskiy came first in the 156km road race. His compatriot Yevgeniy Gidich was second. Japanese Yukiya Arashiro finished third.

With a total of eight gold, four silver, and one bronze medals, Kazakhstan topped the 2023 Asian Road Cycling Championships overall standings. Coming in second was Thailand. The Vietnamese team was placed third.

The tournament brought together around 700 athletes from 27 countries.

photo
photo

Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Israel and Morocco to collaborate on environment
Israel and Morocco to collaborate on environment