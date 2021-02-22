Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan took part in UN Human Rights Council meeting

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 February 2021, 22:37
NUR-SULTA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi participated in the online High-Level Segment of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UN HRC) held in Geneva, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The event chaired by Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, gathered together heads of governments and ministers from more than 150 countries, as well as heads of international organizations.

In his speech Tileuberdi stressed that in the year of the 30th Anniversary of the country's independence, one of the key priorities of the country's development remains the course of the First President – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, aimed at compliance with national and international standards in the field of human rights.

Foreign Minister informed the participants about the successful implementation of a package of political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to protect human rights, build a democratic society and introduce the concept of a «Listening State». The adoption of a new law on peaceful assemblies, decriminalization of defamation, humanization of particular articles of the Criminal Code, the introduction of a 30% electoral quota for women and youth, as well as Kazakhstan's accession to the Second Optional Protocol on the abolition of the death penalty were among the relevant achievements noted in particular.

Speaking from the UN's high rostrum, Tileuberdi reaffirmed Kazakhstan's firm commitment to make its best contribution to the collective global efforts to strengthen peace, harmony and ensure fundamental human rights. In this regard, he mentioned Kazakhstan's application for membership in the UN HRC for 2022-2024 and expressed the hope for its support by the international community.

