Kazakhstan took part in high-level meeting on security issues of BRICS countries

JOHANNESBURG. KAZINFORM – By invitation of South Africa, the BRICS chair country, Kazakhstan took part in an expanded meeting of the BRICS High Representatives for Security Issues with the participation of BRICS member countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and Friends of BRICS (Belarus, Burundi, Cuba, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates). The Kazakh delegation was represented by Yerkin Akhinzhanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The topic of the meeting was stated as: «Overview on Cybersecurity as a rising developing world security challenge». The participants of the meeting discussed the current issues facing the countries in the field of cybersecurity, multilateral cooperation, including the rules of state behavior, international law and confidence-building measures.

In his welcoming remarks, Akhinzhanov noted the importance of joint efforts of all states in solving cybersecurity problems. The Ambassador informed the participants of the meeting that for many years the leadership of Kazakhstan has attached key importance to ensuring security in cyberspace. Astana has developed basic conceptual approaches in this area, in particular, the national concept of digital cybersecurity. As a result of this work, Kazakhstan is improving its position in the Global Cybersecurity Index every year.

The Ambassador noted that «the Republic of Kazakhstan is ready for dialogue and cooperation with the BRICS+ countries in the field of information security.»

On the sidelines of the BRICS Meeting, Ambassador Akhinzhanov held talks with Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency in charge of the State Security Agency of the Republic of South Africa. The parties discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Astana and Pretoria. The Ambassador called on the South African side to support Kazakhstan's initiatives in the field of international security.