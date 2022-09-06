Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to work out water sector development plan

    6 September 2022, 13:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told about the ways to deal with water sector issues, Kazinform reports.

    «To solve water sector issues it is planned to intensify efforts of the Water Council under the Government attracting experts and to work out the three-year water sector development package plan,» Kuantyrov said at today’s Government sitting presenting the draft nationwide plan for the development of the President’s Address to the Nation.

    Besides, Samruk-Kazyna Foundation will be restructured as an investor which holds the majority of stocks of companies in strategic sectors. The Minister also noted that new long-term approaches to subsidizing the agro-industrial complex will be developed.

    As earlier reported, the Government adopted the draft nationwide action plan for the development of the President’s Address to the Nation.

    Photo: mussar.eu

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn