Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to work out water sector development plan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 September 2022, 13:04
Kazakhstan to work out water sector development plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told about the ways to deal with water sector issues, Kazinform reports.

«To solve water sector issues it is planned to intensify efforts of the Water Council under the Government attracting experts and to work out the three-year water sector development package plan,» Kuantyrov said at today’s Government sitting presenting the draft nationwide plan for the development of the President’s Address to the Nation.

Besides, Samruk-Kazyna Foundation will be restructured as an investor which holds the majority of stocks of companies in strategic sectors. The Minister also noted that new long-term approaches to subsidizing the agro-industrial complex will be developed.

As earlier reported, the Government adopted the draft nationwide action plan for the development of the President’s Address to the Nation.

Photo: mussar.eu
Government of Kazakhstan   Ministry of National Economy   2022 State-of-the-Nation Address  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy