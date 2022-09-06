Kazakhstan to work out water sector development plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told about the ways to deal with water sector issues, Kazinform reports.

«To solve water sector issues it is planned to intensify efforts of the Water Council under the Government attracting experts and to work out the three-year water sector development package plan,» Kuantyrov said at today’s Government sitting presenting the draft nationwide plan for the development of the President’s Address to the Nation.

Besides, Samruk-Kazyna Foundation will be restructured as an investor which holds the majority of stocks of companies in strategic sectors. The Minister also noted that new long-term approaches to subsidizing the agro-industrial complex will be developed.

As earlier reported, the Government adopted the draft nationwide action plan for the development of the President’s Address to the Nation.

Photo: mussar.eu