Kazakhstan to witness partial solar eclipse next week
20 October 2022, 17:08

Kazakhstan to witness partial solar eclipse next week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstanis will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Maximum eclipse (83%) will be at 5:17 pm local time in Astana city.

A solar eclipse will take place at 4:26pm in Almaty (maximum eclipse at 5:35pm), Petropavlovsk (80%) at 5:08pm, Pavlodar (79%) at 5:18pm, Uralsk city (71%) at 4:00pm, Atyrau (69%) at 4:07pm, and Shymkent (69%) at 5:32pm.


