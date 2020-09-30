Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to wake up to weather without precipitation

    30 September 2020, 07:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Only the north and east of the country will be doused by occasional showers, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions. It will bring dust storms to Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

    Temperature will drop as low as 1-3°C in portions of Zhambyl, Almaty, and Karaganda regions.

    High fire warning was issued for most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, parts of Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

