Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan to wake up to weather without precipitation

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 September 2020, 07:14
Kazakhstan to wake up to weather without precipitation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Only the north and east of the country will be doused by occasional showers, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions. It will bring dust storms to Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

Temperature will drop as low as 1-3°C in portions of Zhambyl, Almaty, and Karaganda regions.

High fire warning was issued for most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, parts of Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events