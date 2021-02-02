Kazakhstan to wake up to foggy Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that precipitation will persist in the south, southeast, and east of the country on February 2. The rest of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Turkestan, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will whip through East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Ice slick is forecast for Almty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in East Kazakhstan.



