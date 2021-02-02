Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan to wake up to foggy Tuesday

    2 February 2021, 07:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that precipitation will persist in the south, southeast, and east of the country on February 2. The rest of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Turkestan, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will whip through East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

    Ice slick is forecast for Almty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in East Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued