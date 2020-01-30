Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to wake up to foggy streets Tue

    30 January 2020, 07:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 30 nearly entire Kazakhstan is to be influenced by the north-west anticyclone which is set to bring weather without precipitations and trigger off some snow in the northwest, locally fog, black ice, and strong wind.

    Atyrau region is to face today fog, black ice, and high wind.

    Fog is expected to shroud Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions in the morning and evening.

    Strong wind is forecast to sweep through Mangistau, Aktobe regions.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

