Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan to wake up to foggy streets Tue

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 January 2020, 07:07
Kazakhstan to wake up to foggy streets Tue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 30 nearly entire Kazakhstan is to be influenced by the north-west anticyclone which is set to bring weather without precipitations and trigger off some snow in the northwest, locally fog, black ice, and strong wind.

Atyrau region is to face today fog, black ice, and high wind.

Fog is expected to shroud Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions in the morning and evening.

Strong wind is forecast to sweep through Mangistau, Aktobe regions.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty