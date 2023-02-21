Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships

    21 February 2023, 21:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zhanbota Aldabergenova qualified for the women's aerials final at the 2023 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Zhanbota Aldabergenova of Kazakhstan was eighth scoring 84.10 points in the women's aerials qualification at the 2023 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships.

    Another Kazakhstani Ayana Zholdas was eighteenth failing to qualify for the aerials final of the tournament.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
