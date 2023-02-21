Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships

21 February 2023, 21:13
Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zhanbota Aldabergenova qualified for the women's aerials final at the 2023 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Zhanbota Aldabergenova of Kazakhstan was eighth scoring 84.10 points in the women's aerials qualification at the 2023 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships.

Another Kazakhstani Ayana Zholdas was eighteenth failing to qualify for the aerials final of the tournament.


Photo: olympic.kz

Related news
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
Table tennis player Kurmangaliyev claims second title at WTT Youth Contender Vila Real 2023
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News