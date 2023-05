Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at World Judo Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Judo Championships will take place between May 7-14 in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform reports.

Qazsport TV Channel will broadcast it live, Kazinform refers to the channel’s press service.

The winners and runner-ups will earn 2,000, 1,4000, and 1,000 ranking points correspondingly.